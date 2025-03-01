Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells $35,337.96 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Todd Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
NVTS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
