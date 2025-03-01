What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for McKesson Q3 Earnings?

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2027 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $640.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $641.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.13 and its 200 day moving average is $564.09.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

