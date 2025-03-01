Critical Review: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) versus Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Matador Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.49 billion 6.09 $223.10 million $2.49 16.73 Matador Resources $3.48 billion 1.88 $846.07 million $7.14 7.33

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hess Midstream pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Matador Resources pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hess Midstream and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 14.92% 54.59% 5.55% Matador Resources 25.26% 18.52% 9.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 Matador Resources 0 1 13 0 2.93

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $75.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Hess Midstream on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.