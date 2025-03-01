ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.31.
Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $78.89.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
