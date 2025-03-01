Head-To-Head Contrast: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) and Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Australian Oilseeds”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $5.72 billion 1.00 $278.88 million $1.73 20.84 Australian Oilseeds $34.32 million 0.87 -$14.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Darling Ingredients and Australian Oilseeds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 0 1 7 0 2.88 Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00

Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.30%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Australian Oilseeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 4.88% 6.04% 2.60% Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

