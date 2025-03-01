Reviewing QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) & Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% QS Energy N/A N/A -1,020.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than QS Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and QS Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $660.80 million 1.86 $600,000.00 $1.83 9.99 QS Energy N/A N/A -$1.22 million N/A N/A

Innovex International has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Summary

Innovex International beats QS Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

