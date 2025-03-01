Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 193,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 157,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.78 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

