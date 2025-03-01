Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.15.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

