Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) vs. WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Critical Comparison

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.72 $1.45 billion $2.61 27.28

Analyst Ratings

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

This is a summary of current recommendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 11 0 2.45

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $88.65, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.55, suggesting that its share price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -63.94% Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

