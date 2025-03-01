Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $63.39

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliant Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.