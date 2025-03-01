Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 2,876.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67 ($36.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.21) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($28.92) to GBX 2,920 ($36.72) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,163 ($27.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,355.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,435.82. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,098.50 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,988 ($37.58). The stock has a market cap of £48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,446 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,427.49). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 351 shares of company stock worth $857,361. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

