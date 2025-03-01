International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

