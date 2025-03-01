AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Purchases £12,300 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,467.81).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.03) on Friday. AVI Global Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 215.37 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.77.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

