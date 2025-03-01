DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

