TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.