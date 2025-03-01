TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
TTEC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
