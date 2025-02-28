Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 41.7% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 41.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,002,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 467,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWM. CIBC boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

