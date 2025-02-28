Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells 15,470 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MDGL traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.27. The company had a trading volume of 330,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,005. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.05.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
