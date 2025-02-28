FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

FTAI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. 2,157,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,286.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.10. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $181.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

