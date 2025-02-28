FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.7 %
FTAI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. 2,157,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,286.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.10. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $181.64.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
