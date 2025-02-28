Scotiabank Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $165.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

WELL stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 5,298,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $194,272,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 320,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

