Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 724,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 308,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Stock Down 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

