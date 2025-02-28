TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 12,253,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,332,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
