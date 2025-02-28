Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 160,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 106,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 24.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

