Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVSD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $51.27.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
