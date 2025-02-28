Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

