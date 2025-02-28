WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 56.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) shot up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 105,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 20,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Stock Down 28.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

