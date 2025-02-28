CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Acquires $313,950.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,561. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

