William Scott Martin Sells 10,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BancFirst Stock Performance
BANF traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
