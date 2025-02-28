William Scott Martin Sells 10,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BANF traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

