First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director John Lee Mcphearson Buys 1,500 Shares

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director John Lee Mcphearson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,345. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the third quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.