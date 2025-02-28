Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%.

Saul Centers Price Performance

NYSE BFS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. 58,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

