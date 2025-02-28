Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 45,204 shares.The stock last traded at $45.47 and had previously closed at $45.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karooooo
Karooooo Stock Performance
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
