Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 4.9 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

