ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $24.38. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 232,426 shares trading hands.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter worth $106,036,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $22,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,836,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

