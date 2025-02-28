Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nextech3D.AI had a negative net margin of 336.36% and a negative return on equity of 7,225.80%.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

NEXCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

