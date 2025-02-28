Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 395.7% in February

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
DTRUY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 18,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $25.98.
About Daimler Truck
