Virginia National Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. 3,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

