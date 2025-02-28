First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 889,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.