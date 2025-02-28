First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 889,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

