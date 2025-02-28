Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 26.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) were down 26.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 176,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Adamera Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Adamera Minerals Company Profile
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adamera Minerals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.