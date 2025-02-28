Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Euroseas has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Euroseas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
