Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN.A stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

