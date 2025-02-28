Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Decreases By 97.6%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
Shares of NICH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00.
About Nitches
