Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Decreases By 97.6%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Shares of NICH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Get Nitches alerts:

About Nitches

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.