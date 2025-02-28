Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.00, but opened at $101.91. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 2,693 shares trading hands.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,732,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,433,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.