YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1495136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $2.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
