YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1495136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $2.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

