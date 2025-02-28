Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
Shares of Indra Sistemas stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indra Sistemas
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.