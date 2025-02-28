Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
