Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 176.9% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
