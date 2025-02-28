Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 176.9% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

