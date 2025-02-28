Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $119.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,055. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market Inc alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.