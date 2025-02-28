Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 11033487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Organogenesis Stock Up 102.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 55,615 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $186,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,457.44. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 278,116 shares of company stock worth $991,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,484,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 382,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 78,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

