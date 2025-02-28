Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 10,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
