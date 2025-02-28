Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 10,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

