Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 91.9%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of HLDCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 226,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.