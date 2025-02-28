Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 91.9%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
Shares of HLDCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 226,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.56.
