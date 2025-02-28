VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 76.5% Higher – What’s Next?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 76.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,992,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average session volume of 242,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.