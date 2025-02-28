Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Decreases By 66.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ELUXY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

